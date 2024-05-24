Sydney judge says US ex-fighter pilot accused of training Chinese aviators can be extradited to US

SYDNEY (AP) — A Sydney judge has ruled that former U.S. Marine Corps pilot Daniel Duggan can be extradited to the United States on allegations he illegally trained Chinese aviators, leaving the attorney-general as Duggan’s last hope of remaining in Australia. The Boston-born 55-year-old on Friday will remain in custody awaiting extradition, his lawyers say they will make submissions to Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus on why the pilot should not be surrendered. The pilot has spent 19 months in maximum-security prison since he was arrested at his family home in New South Wales. Prosecutors allege Duggan conspired with others to provide training to Chinese military pilots in 2010 and 2012.

