Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.; former Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy, D-R.I.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — A panel of secretaries of state with Jocelyn Benson, D-Mich., Brad Raffensperger, R-Ga., Adrian Fontes, D-Ariz., and Al Schmidt, R-Pa.

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Preempted by coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix.

