Man is found fit to go on trial in attacks that killed 4 in Rockford, Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A man has been found fit to stand trial on charges of killing four people and injuring seven others during a series of frenzied attacks in northern Illinois in March. A judge had ordered a psychiatric evaluation in April for 22-year-old Christian Soto. He is accused of stabbing, beating or driving over the victims in a Rockford neighborhood. The judge said Thursday she had reviewed a doctor’s finding that Soto was fit to stand trial and agreed. Soto’s attorney waived a formal reading of the charges during the arraignment hearing and said his client was pleading not guilty.

