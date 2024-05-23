German police clear pro-Palestinian protesters from Berlin university

BERLIN (AP) — German police have cleared about 150 pro-Palestinian demonstrators from a Berlin university faculty, ending one of a wave of student-led protests across Europe over Israel’s conduct of its war against Hamas. Activists had occupied several rooms of the Humboldt University’s Institute for Social Sciences in downtown Berlin on Wednesday. University administrators agreed to let them stay until Thursday evening, but called in the police when some refused to leave. Police briefly detained 130 people during the operation, in which officers broke through several barricaded doors.

