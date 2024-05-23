Far-right grouping in European Parliament expels high-flying Alternative for Germany party

BERLIN (AP) — A German far-right party set for big gains in upcoming European elections has suffered another setback after it was expelled from a right-wing group in the European Parliament. The Identity and Democracy group decided to expel Alternative for Germany from the group with immediate effect. The move comes amid growing controversy surrounding Alternative for Germany’s lead candidate for the European election, Maximilan Krah. He was barred from making any further campaign appearances after he told an Italian newspaper that not all members of the Nazis’ elite SS unit, which was involved in major war crimes during World War II, were war criminals.

