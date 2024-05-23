Closed casino hotels in Mississippi could house unaccompanied migrant children

TUNICA RESORTS, Miss. (AP) — Officials in Mississippi are considering a proposal to house unaccompanied migrant children at two former casino hotels in the state’s northwest corner. The idea has drawn opposition including from the local sheriff who says the county lacks resources, such as a hospital to care for the migrants. Local news outlets report that the repurposed facility would house as many as 2,000 children and teens at the Harrah’s casino hotels. County supervisors met in executive session Monday to discuss the project. But Tunica County Attorney John Keith Perry tells WREG-TV that supervisors have not officially endorsed the plan. The Harrah’s complex closed in 2014.

