Diversity jobs at North Carolina public universities may be at risk with upcoming board vote

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s public university system could soon see its existing diversity programs and jobs drastically cut if its governing board votes as expected to repeal its current diversity policy. The old policy outlines various diversity-related jobs in the University of North Carolina system and the proposed changes remove mention of those roles, suggesting their elimination. The vote is scheduled for Thursday. Its outcome will impact all 17 schools in the system. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill moved to curtail diversity programs last week after the university’s board voted to reallocate $2.3 million in diversity, equity and inclusion spending in next year’s budget to public safety initiatives instead.

