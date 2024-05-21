Russia begins nuclear drills following West’s remarks suggesting possible deepening role in Ukraine

Russia’s Defense Ministry says it has begun a round of drills involving tactical nuclear weapons. It was the first time Russia has publicly announced drills involving tactical nuclear weapons, although its strategic nuclear forces regularly hold exercises. Russian officials said the drills were a response to remarks by senior Western officials about the possibility of deeper involvement in the war in Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron had reiterated his position that the he doesn’t exclude sending troops to Ukraine, U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron said Kyiv’s forces will be able to use British long-range weapons to strike targets inside Russia.

By The Associated Press

