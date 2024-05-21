Report suggests some deputies responding to Maine mass shooting were intoxicated

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An independent commission investigating the deadliest shooting in Maine history plans to take up accusations contained in a report that said self-dispatching police officers created “chaos” during a search for the gunman. The after-action report by the leader of the Portland Police Department special response team said officers showing up to help without being assigned to do so created the potential for more harm than good. The report also indicated deputies in an armored vehicle had been drinking before nearly crashing into another armored vehicle. The sheriff denied those accusations. Chairman Daniel Wathen said commissioners intend to address some of the “disturbing allegations” while others are outside the panel’s scope. The panel reconvenes Friday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.