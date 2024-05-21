Police break up pro-Palestinian camp at the University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Police have broken up a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Michigan less than a week after demonstrators showed up at the home of a school official and placed fake body bags on her lawn. Before dawn Tuesday, officers wearing helmets with face shields cleared the Diag, known for decades as a historic site for campus protests. Video posted online shows police forcing protesters to retreat by spraying what appears to be an irritant. Protesters want the school’s endowment to stop investing in companies with ties to Israel. The university insists it has no direct investments. Drexel University in Philadelphia is also threatening to clear an encampment on campus.

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER and ED WHITE Associated Press

