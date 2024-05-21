Iran’s supreme leader to preside over funeral for president and others killed in helicopter crash

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader will preside over a funeral for the country’s late president, foreign minister and others killed in a helicopter crash. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will begin the service Wednesday at Tehran University. The caskets of the eight killed will then be taken on a procession through downtown Tehran to Freedom Square, where President Ebrahim Raisi gave speeches in the past. Iran’s theocracy declared five days of mourning after Sunday’s crash and encouraged people to attend the public mourning sessions. Typically, government employees and schoolchildren attend such events en masse, while others take part out of patriotism or to witness historic events. For Iran’s Shiite theocracy, mass demonstrations have been crucial for demonstrating the legitimacy of their leadership.

