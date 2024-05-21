Female White House chef duo has dished up culinary diplomacy at state dinners for nearly a decade

WASHINGTON (AP) — While President Joe Biden and his guest of honor at a White House state dinner chew over foreign policy, a female chef duo takes care of the culinary diplomacy. Cris Comerford is the White House executive chief and Susie Morrison is the executive pastry chef. Both are the first women in these roles. Comerford, a native of the Philippines, is also the first person of color to be named executive chef. Their collaboration and their culinary creations will be featured again Thursday when Biden and his wife, Jill, host William Ruto, the president of Kenya, and his wife, Rachel, at a state dinner.

