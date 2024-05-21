ESPN reaches 4-year extension to carry England’s FA Cup in the U.S.

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN will carry England’s FA Cup in the U.S. through 2028 after reaching a four-year extension with England’s Football Association. ESPN has carried the tournament since 2018. The deal includes 79 matches per season streamed exclusively on ESPN+ as well as the season-opening FA Community Shield. This season’s final will take place on Saturday at London’s Wembley Stadium with Premier League champion Manchester City facing rival Manchester United for the second straight year. City won last year’s final 2-1. Last Sunday, Manchester City became the first team to win the Premier League four straight seasons.

