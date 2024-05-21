Effort to ID thousands of bones found in Indiana pushes late businessman’s presumed victims to 13

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A coroner says a renewed effort to identify thousands of bones found at the Indiana estate of a long-deceased businessman suspected in a string of killings has pushed the number of his presumed victims to 13. Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison says four new DNA profiles have been obtained through the push to identify the remains and they will be sent to the FBI for a genetic genealogy analysis to hopefully identify them. Nine men were previously identified as presumed victims of Herb Baumeister, who killed himself in July 1996 as investigators sought to question him after about 10,000 charred bones and bone fragments were found at his sprawling estate.

