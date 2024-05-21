Detroit could be without Black representation in Congress again with top candidate off the ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — U.S. House candidate Adam Hollier will be left off Michigan’s August primary ballot after a county clerk ruled that he had not submitted enough valid signatures. Hollier was considered the biggest threat to incumbent U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar’s bid for reelection in Detroit’s 13th Congressional District. Multiple high-profile Michigan Democrats had endorsed Hollier, including Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. The ruling increases the chances that Detroit could once again be left without Black representation in Congress. Thander’s victory in 2022 left without Black representation in Congress for the first time since the early 1950s. The city is nearly 80% Black.

