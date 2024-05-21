Confederate monument to ‘faithful slaves’ must be removed, North Carolina residents’ lawsuit says

COLUMBIA, N.C. (AP) — A federal lawsuit is seeking the removal of a Confederate monument marked as “in appreciation of our faithful slaves” from outside of a North Carolina county courthouse. A Tyrrell County civic group focused on issues facing local Black residents filed the lawsuit Tuesday against the county’s commissioners. The legal complaint argues that the monument constitutes racially discriminatory government speech in violation of the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause. The monument dates back to 1902 and features a Confederate soldier standing atop a pedestal, with one of the markings below mentioning “faithful slaves.” The Associated Press contacted the Tyrrell County manager via email requesting a comment on the lawsuit.

