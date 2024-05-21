Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice won’t face charges from person over alleged assault, Dallas police say

DALLAS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice won’t face charges from the injured person over his reported involvement in an alleged assault. The incident happened a little over a month after Rice was one of the speeding drivers in a chain-reaction crash that led to multiple charges. Dallas police say the reporting party had signed an affidavit of non-prosecution over the incident at a downtown nightclub. Police also say the investigation is continuing.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.