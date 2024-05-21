Belarus authorities unleash another wave of raids and property seizures targeting over 200 activists

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Authorities in Belarus carried out raids and property seizures targeting more than 200 opposition activists, the latest step in the unrelenting government crackdown against dissent, coinciding with the opposition’s “day of solidarity with Belarusian political prisoners.” Authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, began the clampdown in August 2020 in response to mass protests following his disputed reelection, denounced as rigged by the opposition and the West. More than 35,000 people have been arrested since. Belarus’ Investigative Committee said it has opened a criminal case against 257 activists seeking a seat at the exiled Coordination Council, founded by opposition politicians as an alternative parliament in 2020.

