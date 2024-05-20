Hong Kong will keep watching internet platforms for non-compliance with ban on protest song

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader says his government will keep monitoring for any non-compliance with a court order that bans a popular protest song. John Lee said if any of such instances were found, the government would then notify the relevant internet platforms about the content of the injunction. The ban targets anyone who broadcasts or distributes “Glory to Hong Kong” — popularly sung during huge anti-government protests in 2019 — to advocate for the separation of the city from China. Last week, YouTube already complied with it and blocked access to dozens of videos of the tune in the city. The ban has raised concerns over a further decline in the city’s freedom of expression.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.