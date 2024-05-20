Former Red Sox pitcher arrested in Florida in an underage sex sting, sheriff says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Austin Maddox has been arrested in Florida as part of an underage sex sting. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced a total of 27 arrests Monday as part of a multi-agency operation that ran late last month. An arrest report says the 33-year-old Maddox began communicating with an undercover agent pretending to be an underage girl on April 28. Officials say he expressed his intent to have sex with the girl even after she told him that she was 14. His attorney says he intends to fight the allegations.

