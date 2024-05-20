Skip to Content
Drone pilot can’t offer mapping without North Carolina surveyor’s license, court says

By GARY D. ROBERTSON
Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal appeals court says a North Carolina regulatory board didn’t violate a drone pilot’s constitutional rights when it told him to stop advertising and offering aerial map services because he lacked a surveyor’s license. The panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a trial court’s decision. It found the free-speech protections of Michael Jones and his business weren’t violated by the license requirement. Circuit Judge Jim Wynn wrote that states have a substantial interest in ensuring surveyors provide accurate maps to the public. Jones’ attorney says he wants to further appeal the case.

