2 top Penguin Random House editors leaving amid ongoing changes at publishing house

NEW YORK (AP) — Two top editors at Penguin Random House are leaving as the country’s leading trading publisher continues to transform during a period of uncertain revenues and generational change. The Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group, a Penguin Random House division, announced on Monday the departures of Alfred A. Knopf publisher Reagan Arthur and Pantheon/Schocken publisher Lisa Lucas. A publishing official who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the restructure was for financial reasons. Knopf and Pantheon/Schocken are two of the industry’s most established literary publishers and Arthur and Lucas two of the most widely liked editors.

