Power expected to be restored to most affected by deadly Houston storm

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston area residents affected by deadly storms last week that left at least seven dead were finally getting some good news. Officials say they expect power to be restored by Sunday evening to a majority of the hundreds of thousands still in the dark and without air conditioning amid hot and humid weather. Officials also say the federal government has approved financial assistance for residents and business owners than can help pay for temporary housing and repairs. More than 353,000 homes and businesses in Texas remained without electricity Sunday morning, with most of those in the Houston area.

