2 dead and 5 missing after a boat collision on the Danube River in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Police say two people have died and five are missing following a boat collision on the Danube River in Hungary. Hungarian police received a report late Saturday night that a man had been found with a head injury on the shore of the Danube near the town of Veroce, around 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of the capital, Budapest. The bodies of a man and a woman were later discovered nearby and police found a damaged boat in the water, which they towed to shore. They are still searching for five other people who were on the boat. Officers later stopped a river cruise boat with a damaged hull more than 50 miles (80 kilometers) further upriver.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.