Alice Stewart, CNN political commentator and veteran political adviser, dies at 58

Alice Stewart, a CNN political commentator and veteran political adviser who worked on a number of GOP presidential campaigns, has died at age 58. That’s according to the news network. Police said her body was found outdoors in the Bellevue neighborhood in northern Virginia early Saturday morning. Officers believe she suffered a medical episode. No further information about the cause of her death or survivors was available Saturday. Stewart started at CNN just ahead of the 2016 campaign and has served on the communications team of several Republican presidential candidates including former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum. Most recently, she was communications director for Sen. Ted Cruz’s 2016 campaign.

