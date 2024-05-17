Scottie Scheffler isn’t the first pro golfer to be arrested during a tournament

Scottie Scheffler’s arrest hours before his second-round tee time at the PGA Championship in Louisville will go down as one of the most shocking in pro golf history. It certainly wasn’t the first, though. Tiger Woods and John Daly are probably the highest-profile golfers to wear handcuffs, but Scheffler’s arrest is very different because it happened while he was a participant in an ongoing tournament. Among golfers apprehended during or just before a tournament are Robert Allenby at the 2016 John Deere Classic, Steven Bowditch at the 2017 Phoenix Open, Matt Every at the 2010 John Deere, Joe Ogilvie at the 2006 Wachovia Championship and Jack McGurn at the 1933 Western Open.

