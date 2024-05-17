Police conclude investigation into suicide of Boeing whistleblower

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Police say a former Boeing manager who raised safety questions about the aircraft maker took his own life. Police in Charleston, South Carolina, released details Friday on their investigation into the death of 62-year-old John Barnett, of Pineville, Louisiana. Barnett was a longtime Boeing employee and worked as a quality-control manager before he retired in 2017. Barnett was in Charleston answering questions for depositions for his whistleblower complaint. A hearing on the matter was scheduled for June. Police say their investigation found mental health challenges that intensified in connection with the legal proceedings related to the whistleblower case.

