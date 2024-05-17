Man charged in random assault on actor Steve Buscemi in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — A man wanted in connection with the random assault on actor Steve Buscemi on a New York City street earlier this month has been arrested on an assault charge. City police say the 66-year-old star of “Boardwalk Empire” and “Fargo” was walking in midtown Manhattan on May 8 when a stranger punched him in the face. His publicist says he was taken to a hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye, but was otherwise OK. Police say they arrested a 50-year-old homeless man on a second-degree assault charge on Friday. It was not clear if the man has a lawyer who could comment after attempts to contact the local public defenders’ office.

