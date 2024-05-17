Man accused of setting Denver house fire that killed 5 in Senegalese family set to enter plea

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man accused of setting a house fire that killed five members of a Senegalese family in 2020 in a case of misplaced revenge was set to appear in court Friday to enter a plea. Twenty-year-old Kevin Bui is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, arson and burglary. He has been portrayed by prosecutors as the ringleader of a group of three friends who started the Aug. 5, 2020, fire in the middle of the night in a suburban Denver neighborhood because he believed people who had recently robbed him lived in the home after mistakenly tracking his stolen iPhone there using an app.

