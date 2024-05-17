Argentine president begins unusual visit to Spain, snubbing officials and courting the far-right
By ISABEL DEBRE
Associated Press
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Even before kicking off a three-day visit to Madrid, Argentina’s libertarian President Javier Milei has stirred controversy, accusing the socialist government of bringing “poverty and death” to Spain and weighing in on corruption allegations against the prime minister’s wife. In such circumstances, a typical visiting head of state may strive to mend fences with diplomacy. Not Milei. The brash economist has no plans to meet Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez during his three days in the Spanish capital — nor the Spanish king or any other government official. Instead, he’ll attend a far-right summit Sunday hosted by Sánchez’s fiercest political opponent, the Vox party.