Theft of more than 400 vehicles in Michigan leads to the arrest of 6 men

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Six men face charges in connection with the theft of more than 400 vehicles worth about $8 million in Michigan. The state attorney general’s office said Thursday that the men were part of a criminal organization. They say the vehicles were stolen from dealerships, storage and parking lots, and homes. The men were charged with conducting a criminal enterprise, using a computer to commit a crime and receiving and concealing stolen vehicles. Police recovered seven stolen vehicles, auto parts, electronic key fobs, burglary tools, thousands of dollars in cash and nine firearms. The attorney general’s office says the ring has operated in more than 40 communities throughout the state.

