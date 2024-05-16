The UK’s opposition Labour Party unveils its pledges to voters in hopes of winning the next election

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s still-undeclared election campaign has stepped up a gear. Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer on Thursday announced the key pledges that he hopes will make him the U.K.’s next prime minister. The center-left party is focusing on economic stability, security, health and education as it tries to win over disillusioned voters and regain power after 14 years in opposition. Among Starmer’s six promises are restoring economic stability, establishing a publicly owned green-energy company and toughening border controls. Labour also says it will cut health care waiting times, recruit more police officers and hire thousands of new teachers. An election must be held by January 2025, but the exact date is up to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

