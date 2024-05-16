South Africa’s election could bring a defining moment — and new complications. Here’s what to know

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s election will determine how weary the country has become of the ruling African National Congress party that has been in power since the end of apartheid 30 years ago. President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC are struggling to keep their parliamentary majority and opinion polls predict that the party will receive less than 50% of the national vote for the first time in the May 29 election. But that doesn’t mean that the ANC will be out of power in Africa’s most advanced economy. What seems most likely is a coalition national government for the first time. That still may not easily solve the country’s big problems, which include the world’s highest rate of unemployment.

