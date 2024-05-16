Peruvian lawmakers begin yet another effort to remove President Dina Boluarte from office

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian lawmakers have begun yet another effort to remove President Dina Boluarte from office as authorities continue various investigations against her and her inner circle. The small legislative opposition on Thursday cited “moral incapacity” as the reason for the removal request they submitted to Parliament. Boluarte has already survived four attempts to cut her term short thanks to a coalition of conservative lawmakers who have rallied behind her and have kept the measure from getting the necessary votes to move forward. The move comes less than a week after prosecutors began investigating her administration’s decision to disband a police unit that was looking into the activities of her inner circle.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.