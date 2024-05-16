Federal prosecutor in Arkansas stepped down while being investigated, report says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Justice Department documents show a federal prosecutor in Arkansas stepped down from the post while under investigation for having an inappropriate relationship with an employee. He was then appointed to a state panel that investigates judges for misconduct. The report released Tuesday and first reported by the Intercept said that Duane “DAK” Kees began the relationship within months of being sworn in as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas in 2018. Kees stepped down as U.S. attorney in 2020. Kees resigned from the post on the panel after the Intercept story was published.

