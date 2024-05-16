Skip to Content
Center Stage fights financial struggles with new jazz series in Santa Barbara

today at 11:29 am
Published 11:26 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Managers at Center Stage have been experiencing financial challenges for several years.

Center Stage Theater is an intimate black box theater that has been around for almost 35 years. It's located on the second floor of Paseo Nuevo Mall in downtown Santa Barbara.

Since 1990, it has welcomed artists of all ages, experiences, and talents. 

Find out what the Center Stage team is doing to improve its financial stream on News Channel 3.

For tickets and information about the Jazz series and all the shows happening at Center Stage, or if you’re interested in renting the venue, visit centerstagetheater.org or call 805-963-0408.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

