Voice-cloning technology bringing a key Supreme Court moment to ‘life’

NEW YORK (AP) — The use of a voice-cloning technology marrying old audio clips to an actor’s narration is bringing an historic U.S. Supreme Court decision to life. A recreation allows listeners to ‘hear’ the oral arguments and reading of the decision in the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision. That decision launched school desegregation at the beginning of the civil rights era. Friday represents the 70th anniversary of the decision being handed down. Old recordings of former Chief Justice Earl Warren and future Justice Thurgood Marshall were used. Not everybody is a fan of the technology, however, worrying about a bad precedent being set

