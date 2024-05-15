Kansas governor cites competition concerns while vetoing measure for school gun-detection technology
By DAVID A. LIEB
Associated Press
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed a measure that could have earmarked up to $5 million for certain gun-detection software in schools. Kelly’s line-item veto Wednesday leaves the money in place for general school safety efforts but deletes wording that would have set very specific criteria to use. The only company that would have currently qualified is ZeroEyes, which has lobbied lawmakers in various states to adopt its artificial-intelligence technology. Kelly said the provision amounted to “a no-bid contract” and would have limited schools from spending grant funds on other safety measures such as communications systems and security staff.