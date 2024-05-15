DeSantis, amid criticism, signs Florida bill making climate change a lesser state priority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill making climate change a lesser priority under state law and banning offshore wind turbines near the state’s long coastline. The former Republican presidential hopeful DeSantis has cast the bill he signed Wednesday as a common-sense approach to energy policy. But critics said it ignores the reality of climate change threats in Florida, including projections of rising seas, extreme heat and flooding, and increasingly severe storms. The measure takes effect on July 1. It also would reduce the regulation of gas pipelines in Florida and increase protections against bans on gas appliances such as stoves.

