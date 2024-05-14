Trial for final wrongful death suit in Astroworld concert crowd crush is set for September

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge says the remaining wrongful death lawsuit filed after 10 people were killed during a deadly crowd crush at the 2021 Astroworld music festival will go to trial in civil court in Houston in September. Ten people were killed in the crowd crush at a Nov. 5, 2021, concert in Houston by rap superstar Travis Scott. The remaining wrongful death lawsuit was filed by the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount. During a court hearing Tuesday, state District Judge Kristen Hawkins scheduled jury selection in the civil trial to begin on Sept. 10. Last week, lawyers had announced the other nine wrongful death lawsuits filed after the concert were settled. Terms of the settlements were confidential.

