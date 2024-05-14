Meme stocks are roaring again. This time may be different
By STAN CHOE
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — GameStop and other meme stocks are roaring once again, surging to dizzying heights suddenly and sharply. Some things are different this time around versus the initial supernova for meme stocks that shocked Wall Street in 2021. The biggest change is it that it all feels a bit familiar now. Experts say that experience, plus some changes in the market, should allow Wall Street to more easily digest the sharp movements. But some things remain firmly the same. Chief among them is the risk of losing everything that accompanies the potential to make fast money playing such volatile stocks.