Israelis mark a subdued Independence Day under the shadow of war in Gaza

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s Independence Day is normally a raucous affair, celebrated with day parties and barbecues in parks, but this year, celebrations — from Monday evening through Tuesday — were muted. In the shadow of the war in Gaza and immediately after the country marked an emotional Memorial Day, festivities were smaller and quieter, with far fewer celebrants. Families grappled with their desire to mark Independence Day even as the country is facing a drawn-out war and one of its most difficult tests in decades. Some 1,200 people were killed in Israel during Hamas’ cross-border raid on Oct. 7, which sparked the war in which more than 35,000 Palestinians have died.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.