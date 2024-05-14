In her feminist punk music, Kathleen Hanna tells it all. In her memoir, there’s more to the story

Kathleen Hana’s bands, Bikini Kill, the Julie Ruin and Le Tigre, have long been celebrated for their candor, and their songs which chastised abusers and celebrated women. Now the punk pioneer and force of the third-wave feminist riot grrrl movement has released a memoir, “Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk.” The book is an in-depth look at the private parts of Hanna’s life and a reclamation of the stories fans may already be familiar with, told with incisive humor and painful honesty. Hanna tells the Associated Press that she knew she was going to write a memoir so she could move on from past trauma.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.