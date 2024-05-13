Swedish premier hosts German, Nordic leaders to deepen cooperation shadowed by a threat from Russia

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson says Nordic and Baltic cooperation is now “deeper than at any time in modern times,” underpinned by increasing security threats from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Kristersson is hosting a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz and the Nordic prime ministers in Stockholm. Also Monday, the three Baltic prime ministers meeting in Lithuania’s capital, Vilnius, said that Moscow’s intimidation is not going to dissuade them from supporting Ukraine. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that the time of living peacefully in Europe is over.

