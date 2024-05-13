Republican group takes rare step of targeting GOP incumbent who voted to oust McCarthy

WASHINGTON (AP) — A political action committee that helps Republicans get elected to Congress is doing the unusual — spending more than $450,000 to defeat a GOP incumbent. That incumbent, two-term Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., voted to remove former Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker last fall. The ad buy underscores the internal divisions the Republican Party is negotiating in the aftermath of McCarthy’s ouster. The rancor that has split the party on important House votes is playing out in some of this year’s primary elections, too. About $3.3 million has been spent on ads in the Virginia race.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.