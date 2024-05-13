Proposed Minnesota Equal Rights Amendment draws rival crowds to Capitol for crucial votes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Impassioned supporters and opponents of a far-reaching Equal Rights Amendment to the Minnesota Constitution flocked to the State Capitol ahead of crucial votes aimed at putting it on the 2026 ballot. Democrats have the numbers in both chambers to put it on the 2026 ballot. If voters then agree, the amendment would guarantee some of the nation’s broadest protections of abortion and LGBTQ+ rights. Dozens of green-clad ERA supporters held signs and sang outside the House chamber ahead of a Monday floor session that was expected to last into the night. ERA opponents gathered alongside them, holding anti-abortion signs.

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and TRISHA AHMED Associated Press

