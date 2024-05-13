Pro-union ad featuring former Alabama coach Nick Saban was done without permission, he says

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Former University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban says a pro-union advertisement that features his past comments was done without his permission. Saban says the comments were taken out of context and without his permission. The ad by More Perfect Union Solidarity is airing as more than 5,000 Mercedes workers in Alabama are casting votes this week on whether to join the United Auto Workers. The ad included comments Saban made when asked a question about the possible organization of college athletes. More Perfect Union Solidarity President Faiz Shakir maintains that the ad does not take anything Saban said out of context.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.