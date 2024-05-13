Pakistan, US discuss how to tackle the regional security threat posed by IS group and local Taliban

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry says Pakistani and U.S. officials have held their latest talks in Washington on how to expand cooperation in tackling the threat posed to regional security by an affiliate of the Islamic State group and the Pakistani Taliban. The talks occurred amid a surge in militants attacks by the Pakistani Taliban and an Afghan branch of the Islamic State group. The Pakistani Taliban is an ally of the Afghan Taliban that seized power in Afghanistan in 2021. A joint statement said Pakistani diplomat Haider Shah and the State Department’s coordinator for counterterrorism chaired the weekend talks.

