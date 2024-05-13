Ohio adult-use marijuana sales approved as part of 2023 ballot measure could begin by mid-June

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Recreational marijuana could be available for sale in Ohio by mid-June. That’s after new rules creating a dual licensing system that will allow medical marijuana dispensaries to also sell non-medical cannabis cleared a key legislative hurdle Monday. Adult-use sales have been in limbo in the state since December, when an initiated statute approved by voters went into effect. Ohioans over 21 were immediately able to legally grow and possess cannabis at home, but they had nowhere to legally buy it. After the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review’s signoff Monday, dual license applications should be available by June 7.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.