New Mexico judge halts state mandate for school districts to adopt calendars with more school days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has put on hold a new mandate that requires school districts across the state to adopt calendars that consist of at least 180 days. The ruling came Monday as dozens of school districts and superintendents challenge the state Public Education Department over the change’s legality. Teacher unions and Republican lawmakers also have raised concerns about requiring a certain number of days. Opponents argue that the mandate circumvents the intent of state lawmakers when they called for extending the number of hours children spend in the classroom and the time teachers have for professional development. State officials contend the change would improve educational outcomes.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.